Gordonsville man arrested on narcotic distribution charges

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville resident has been arrested after trying to flee law enforcement in Orange County.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force arrested Travis O. Jones II, 20, and charged him with one felony count of distribution of a Schedule IV narcotic.

Police say that on Friday, August 25, Jones was encountered at a gas station in the 5500 block of Spotswood Trail in Gordonsville.

Police say Jones was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a month-long drug investigation being conducted by the task force.

As they were attempting to take Jones into custody, he tried to flee the scene on foot.

Police say a state trooper fired a single shot, but Jones was not struck and fled the scene on foot again. He was later apprehended with the assistance of a state police K9. A firearm belonging to Jones was recovered at the scene.

Jones was treated at the scene and transported to UVA Medical Center for minor injuries sustained during the apprehension. He was then transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

No law enforcement were injured during the course of the incident.

