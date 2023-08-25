Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today. Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise this afternoon, with real feel conditions reaching 100 east of the Blue Ridge mountains. Showers and storms are expected to linger into tonight. Once a cold front moves through the region, conditions will begin to dry. Saturday looks good, although still rather warm. Sunday will get off to a dry start, with showers developing later in the day. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, hot & humid, scattered showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Scattered shower & storm, areas of fog, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Periods of rain, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

