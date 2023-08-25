Advertise With Us
Charlottesville city youth internship program accepting applications until September 1

The program will run from September 18 to November 12.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s not too late for young leaders in Charlottesville to apply for the city’s internship program.

The Charlottesville Community Attention Youth Internship Program is accepting applications until September 1.

Participants will be paid up to $12 an hour for ten hours a week.

The program will run from September 18 to November 12.

A link to apply is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

