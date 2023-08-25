Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Cattle Run Farm awarded $20,000 grant by American Farmland Trust

Farmers across the region gathered to celebrate Sarah J. Morton of Cattle Run Farm.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Farmers across the region gathered to celebrate Sarah J. Morton of Cattle Run Farm.

At her farm, Morton is focusing on adapting the livestock system to produce food without harming the environment.

Now, she is showing other producers and consumers how they can do this too.

“It’s really to share our best practices across the region about what we’re doing for the agrarian industry, and how we need to continue to protect it moving forward,” Morton said.

Morton says the sustainability measures her farm is taking are critical for the future of what we eat.

“We’re a chemical free farm, and we try to use a lot of our own manure and composting practices here at the farm,” Morton said.

The American Farmland Trust donated $20,000 to Cattle Run Farm.

The group says this was an easy choice because of the farm’s far reaching impact on the community.

“She supports other farmers and being able to give them market rate for their produce, or their vegetables, their their eggs, their meat, and she’s able to get that out to folks who need it,” said Nicole Gwishiri with American Farmland Trust.

Morton says sustaining small farms is crucial not just for farmers, but for the community as a whole.

“Small farms and farms in general are so critical to the livelihood. If we continue to allow them to dissipate, we’re going to be eating out of petri dishes literally,” Morton said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Charlottesville city youth internship program accepting applications until September 1
Charlottesville city youth internship program accepting applications until September 1
National poll shows many who should be getting screened for colorectal cancer are not
National poll shows many who should be getting screened for colorectal cancer are not
UVA Sustainability hosts green dorm room event
UVA Sustainability hosts green dorm room event
UVA Rotunda
University of Virginia responds to critical satire article