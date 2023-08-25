Caribbean student leaders learning about civic engagement with UVA’s Center for Politics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Out of 1,000 applicants, sixteen young people from the Caribbean were selected to come to Charlottesville and learn about leadership and civic engagement at UVA.

It’s part of the UVA Center for Politics Youth Ambassadors Program.

“Before I leave, I want to help out the community. That’s what I’m here for as a leader from the Caribbean, to serve,” youth ambassador Damien Kerseborn said. “This is my first time that I have traveled, and this is my first travel coming to the states.”

Over ten days, the students explore Charlottesville and learn about leadership.

“I think the most important thing that we want them to leave home with is that they have a tremendous ability to impact their communities,” said Daman Irby with the Center for Politics.

The group stopped by the Habitat for Humanity store to lend a helping hand.

“We’ve decided to come here and work with Habitat for Humanity to work on a variety of projects here that they’ve been needing a little help on for some time,” Irby said.

The sixteen student leaders split up into smaller groups and worked around the store.

“We have a couple of groups, building stuff, helping building beds, helping building furniture, others cleaning up the area, I will be in the rug section in a minute,” Kerseborn said.

Kerseborn says lending a helping hand helped the students learn about two important aspects of being a leader: humility and service.

