What’s in a name? Panel discusses the renaming of Charlottesville-area public schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What’s in a name? That was the question being asked at the Jefferson Madison Regional Library’s Central Branch in Charlottesville on Tuesday, August 22.

The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society and Charlottesville Tomorrow teamed up to host a conversation about the changing of public school names.

It included three panelists who each brought with them a different perspective on school name changes. They all agree that the name of a school carries a lot of weight.

“These names are emblazoned on jerseys that our kids are wearing,” Karen Waters said.

Waters is the head of the school name review process for Albemarle County. She spoke along with Lorenzo Dickerson, a historical documentarian, and Chuck Moran, the great nephew of the namesake for Burnley-Moran Elementary School.

It’s one of the schools that’s being considered for a name change.

“I thought for a while, honestly, that they were really erasing the names and erasing the people’s memories,” Moran said.

Now, Moran says as long as the community has a process for weighing in on the decision he’s ok with the name being changed. He would like his great aunt’s portrait to remain at the school if the name is changed.

“I’m changing my thinking because it really could become part of a memorial and an explanation about who she was what she contributed to the city. She was an incredible woman. And the first woman that was named to be a principal in the city schools,” Moran said.

When asked about his thoughts on changing the names of schools, Dickerson said when we we know better, we do better.

“As we grow and change, whether it be us personally or community wide, as we know better, the standard changes for us and we improve, and we hopefully will do better,” Dickerson said.

Albemarle County says it is continuing the process of reviewing school names.

”We want our children to not have to feel shocked or ashamed at what someone whose name is on a jersey on your backs, has said or done to people like them,” Waters said.

