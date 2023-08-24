Advertise With Us
Virginia Diodes investing $2.5 million to expand manufacturing services

Virginia Diodes’ expansion is expected to create 24 new jobs.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville company is investing $2.5 million to expand its manufacturing services.

Virginia Diodes’ expansion is expected to create 24 new jobs, and Gerhard Shoenthal says it will also allow the company to further pioneer the manufacturing world.

“To be able to give back and in terms of providing additional employment for everyone in Charlottesville and surrounding areas is great,” Shoenthal said. “We’re going to continue to be on the leading edge or bleeding edge of the niche industry that we’re in, which is millimeter wave and terahertz technology.”

Virginia Diodes creates test and measurement equipment. The expansion will help it continue its work on a larger scale.

“We’ve had substantial growth over the past couple of years, and we’ve expanded our facilities and in order to accommodate that growth. And the next part of that is to outfit the facilities with both equipment and employees that kind of operate that equipment and do the tasks that are needed”

Shoenthal says the expansion it will also help in future projects.

“We are definitely continuing to invest in the test and measurement equipment that we sell around the world, but we are also engaged in new projects like components that go on small satellites like CubeSat,” Shoenthal said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

