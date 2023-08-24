University of Virginia ranks tenth in Forbes Best Employer by State rankings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Forbes has released its fifth annual America’s Best Employers by State rankings.

The University of Virginia is ranked number 10 out of more than a thousand businesses and organizations.

“UVA clearly ranked well among employees as far as opportunities for advancement, as far as diversity, equity and inclusion, competitive pay, so a lot of the things that employees are seeking out they’re clearly getting at UVA,” Forbes senior contributor Rachel Rabkin Peachman said.

Forbes says these organizations are the best “closer to home” options for workers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.