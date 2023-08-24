Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

University of Virginia ranks tenth in Forbes Best Employer by State rankings

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Forbes has released its fifth annual America’s Best Employers by State rankings.

The University of Virginia is ranked number 10 out of more than a thousand businesses and organizations.

“UVA clearly ranked well among employees as far as opportunities for advancement, as far as diversity, equity and inclusion, competitive pay, so a lot of the things that employees are seeking out they’re clearly getting at UVA,” Forbes senior contributor Rachel Rabkin Peachman said.

Forbes says these organizations are the best “closer to home” options for workers.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County

Latest News

(FILE)
State funds bringing high-speed internet to Greene County residents
JMRL Panel Discussion
What’s in a name? Panel discusses the renaming of Charlottesville-area public schools
The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society and Charlottesville Tomorrow teamed up to host...
What’s in a name? Panel discusses the renaming of Charlottesville-area public schools
UVA Health seeing uptick in COVID cases
UVA Health seeing uptick in COVID cases