Turning up the heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dress for comfort today. Heat and humidity will be on the increase. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today, with a chance for a stray shower. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Friday, as temperatures warm into the 90s. As a cold front approaches the region,there is a small chance some of those storms could produce gusty wind and small hail. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, stray shower or storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Stray evening shower & storm, partly cloudy, Low: low 70s

Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, few storms High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

