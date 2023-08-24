Advertise With Us
State funds bringing high-speed internet to Greene County residents

By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - High-speed internet is now being installed throughout Greene County.

The instillations are made possible through broadband grants from the state of Virginia.

The plan is to have everyone in the county hooked up by next May, and the internet will be provided by either Firefly or Brightspeed, depending on where you live.

“We’re to the point now we’re ready to hook people up, so people will go from having really unusable internet to having high-speed internet to be able to work, watch movies streamed, go to school, anything,” said Jim Frydl with the Greene County Planning Department.

IF you want to see when your area will be serviced, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

