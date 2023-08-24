Quick Return of Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances for the Late Week and Start to Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Quickly turning more humid and hot as we move into the late week. In addition, storm chances to make a return, but not everyone will see rain. Mostly cloudy tonight and not as cool. A shower or storm out to the west possible into Thursday morning. Clouds give way to some sun with a stray storm into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90, but feeling hotter with the increased humidity.

Friday is the hottest day of the next 7-10 days. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with real feel temperatures, heat index values, around 100- 107. Take all those steps to stay cool and drink plenty of water. A few storms Friday, ahead of an approaching cold front, could turn strong to severe. The main threat, damaging wind gusts. Some scattered showers and storms still around Saturday, but temperatures will start to back down. Nicer by Sunday and cooler. Early next week, is trending with below average temperatures and chances for showers.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as cool. Stray shower or storm west. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: AM clouds, stray shower. Turning partly sunny, hot and more humid. Isolated showers/storm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Friday: Vet hot and humid. Partly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Low end severe risk. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index 100-107. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid, not as hot. Few showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid, nice. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy., cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, some showers. Highs near 80. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Some AM showers. Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 80s.

