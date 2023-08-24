Program helping Charlottesville-area teens learn financial literacy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge started a program last year to help teenagers get jobs, but now realize that isn’t enough to teach kids financial literacy.

The Chris Long Foundation and Players Coalition are providing funds to Big Brothers Big Sisters to help change that: Each of the 17 teenagers taking part in the program will be getting a total of $205.

“They’ll open bank accounts, take financial literacy education, and then they’ll get the second half of the money after they finished the course,” Executive Director Athena Gould said.

The hope is that learning these skills now as a 14 or 15 year old leads to life-long healthy financial habits.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge says it is always looking for more partners.

