Hospice of the Piedmont educating caregivers about dementia

The Hospice of the Piedmont and the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia are teaming up to educate people about dementia.
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
At an event, the two organizations broke down the specific stages of the chronic disease.

At an event, the two organizations broke down the specific stages of the chronic disease.

Medical professionals also provided caregivers with techniques to navigate communication barriers.

Experts agree having patience and compassion makes a big difference when dealing with dementia patients.

