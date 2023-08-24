Heat Peaks Friday with a Few Storms. Low End Severe Risk. Temps Back Down Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid Friday with a few storms and low-end severe risk. Temperatures will back down as we move through the weekend. Some morning cloudiness Friday should give way to partly sunny skies and temperatures heating up into the low to mid 90s, with real feel temperatures, heat index values, around 100- 105. Take all those steps to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

A few storms Friday afternoon and early evening, ahead of an approaching cold front, could turn strong to severe. The main threat, damaging wind gusts. Only a stray shower or storm Saturday, but temperatures will start to back down. Nicer by Sunday and cooler. Early next week, is trending with below average temperatures and a better chance for rain on Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: AM clouds then Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Few PM showers and storms. Low end severe risk. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat Index 100-105. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid, not as hot. Stray shower or storm possible. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid, nice. Highs in the low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy., cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, some showers. Highs near 80. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid to upper 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.