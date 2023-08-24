Heat, Humidity, Shower & Storm Chances Increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Thursday starts with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a stray shower and storm into the day. Friday is the day we’re keeping an eye on. Not only does heat return with highs in the 90′s and indices in the 100′s, but we’ll be watching for an increase shower and storm chance with a cold front moving through Central Virginia. There is an isolated risk for strong damaging wind gusts and large hail and localized downpours. The weekend looks much better with a chance for a few showers on Saturday, and drying and cooling down on Sunday. Check back for updates.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower and storm chance. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Hot, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90′s. Lows around 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance for a few showers. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Sunday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Monday: Cooler showers. Highs in the mid & upper 70′s.

Tuesday: Daytime showers. Highs in the low 80′s.

Wednesday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the m id 80′s.

