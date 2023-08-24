Former Jan 6. Committee Counsel Tim Heaphy discusses Trump surrender

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former president Donald Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

He will be booked on charges stemming from his alleged efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election.

Tim Heaphy was the lead investigator for the January 6 House Select Committee. The evidence his committee gathered is being used for the criminal charges Trump is currently facing.

“The report that the select committee issued, and our hearings where we presented information last summer, laid the foundation and sound very similar to the indictments that have issued,” Heaphy said. “I was at work at UVA on January 6 of 2021, and like the rest of the world watching the events on television, it immediately reminded me of Charlottesville.”

Heaphy was hired by Charlottesville to review the 2017 Unite the Right rally. He says this work was similar to what he did on the House Select Committee.

“In Charlottesville, our goal was to gather the facts and tell a credible story as to what happened. Similarly, with respect to January 6, our goal was to gather the facts wherever they lead,” Heaphy said.

Although the committee’s responsibilities have ended, Heaphy says the evidence collected ties into the larger plan Trump is now answering to.

“This was a multi-part intentional plan, led by the former president to disrupt the joint session, and to interrupt the transfer of power. That’s what we laid out, and that’s what has now been charged as a criminal scheme,” Heaphy said.

After Trump surrenders and is booked, he will be released from custody under an already agreed-upon set of conditions.

This includes a $200,000 bond.

