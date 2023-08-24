Former Buena Vista police chief sentenced for embezzlement of public funds

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista’s former chief of police has been sentenced for embezzling public funds.

Court documents show Richard Hartman pleaded no contest for embezzlement of public funds less than $1,000, which is a felony charge.

He was sentenced to two years, with two years suspended. Hartman will be on supervised probation for two years.

Documents also show Hartman was ordered to pay $718.83 in restitution.

Virginia State Police arrested Hartman back in December and he was released on a secured bond.

