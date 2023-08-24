Advertise With Us
Former Buena Vista police chief sentenced for embezzlement of public funds

Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman(Buena Vista Police Department)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista’s former chief of police has been sentenced for embezzling public funds.

Court documents show Richard Hartman pleaded no contest for embezzlement of public funds less than $1,000, which is a felony charge.

He was sentenced to two years, with two years suspended. Hartman will be on supervised probation for two years.

Documents also show Hartman was ordered to pay $718.83 in restitution.

Virginia State Police arrested Hartman back in December and he was released on a secured bond.

