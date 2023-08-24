Coach Seth Wilson bringing energy and innovation to WAHS football

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The high school football season is kicking off, and Western Albemarle begins the season in Roanoke facing Cave Spring.

The Warriors will have a new look under Head Coach Seth Wilson. Wilson is coaching at Western Albemarle after a successful coaching stint at Covenant.

He says the biggest difference is he’s now coaching 80 kids instead of 20.

“There’s such a passion for training and working and trying to be good,” Coach Wilson said.

The Warriors want to spread the ball around, but Wilson also wants his team to be a power running team.

“There’s something to be said for just lining up and putting a hat on a hat and driving the ball down there, so we’re going to mix that up,” Coach Wilson said.

Wilson is known as an innovative thinker, and he says his guys are buying into his schemes, both on offense and defense.

“He’s not afraid to try new things, he’s not afraid to do stunts, not afraid to blitz and he wants us to destroy blocks and blow up plays,” Parker Vorhees said. “He’s encouraging us to be more brave. To attack the offensive lineman.”

After taking on Cave Spring, the Warriors will face Spotswood at home on September 1.

