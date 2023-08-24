Albemarle County asking for feedback on internet and cell service

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is asking people to voice their concerns about both wireless internet connections and cell service.

The county wants feedback on potential changes to current cell tower regulations.

The results of the feedback will be used to help draft new plans and will be shared with the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.

