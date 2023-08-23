Advertise With Us
You gotta love it !

Heat, humidity, and storms return
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to an outstanding start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and cooler temperatures today. Meanwhile, an approaching warm front is heading our way. A stray shower will be possible Thursday, as heat and humidity builds. Extremely hot and humid conditions can be expected Friday, along with showers and storms that could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm & humid, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

