Virginia Institute of Autism changes name

The Virginia Institute of Autism is rebranding in an effort to create a more inclusive future for its clients and their families.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Institute of Autism is rebranding in an effort to create a more inclusive future for its clients and their families.

VIA merged with Saint Vincent’s Home back in January, and CEO & President Nathan Long says he knew from then on the organization would be getting a complete rebrand.

The new name is VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment. Long says this better reflects who they serve.

The organization says it will continue to offer day school services, adult services, and behavioral health services.

