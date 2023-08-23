Advertise With Us
UVA Health testing new drug to fight brain tumors

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it has found a breakthrough for treating brain tumors that affect young people.

The new drug, Vorasidenib, could transform how doctors treat these tumors.

UVA Health says the drug slowed tumor growth during clinical trials.

If approved by the FDA, the drug could be available early next year.

