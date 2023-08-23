Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority keeping an eye on community’s water needs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority held a meeting to discuss whether water supply is meeting demand.

“Every 10 years we study what our urban water supply is and what the demand is for the future,” RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer said.

He says the water supply is currently just enough.

“We look forward to building the Ravenna-to-Rackmount Pipeline, which is going to increase our water supply, but we are adequate for now and for the near future,” Mawyer said.

Charlottesville’s water supply comes from the South Fork Rivanna River Reservoir and the Ragged Mountain Reservoir.

“There’s a trickle coming over South Rivanna and we are anticipating that in a few days or a week if we don’t get any rain that could stop, but we still have 1.4 billion gallons from Ragged,” Mawyer said.

He says the community needs 10 million gallons.

When it comes to new development, Mawyer says preparations are made as needed.

“We respond to what development brings us and we just tried to make sure there’s enough drinking water and wastewater facilities to serve the needs of the planners and the developers in the community,” he said.

