Police investigating fatal Route 29 crash

The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Route 29, near Red Hill Road.
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Route 29, near Red Hill Road.

ACPD announced Wednesday, August 23, that emergency responders were called out around 5:20 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash. Two people were declared deceased at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Police say more information will be released when available.

