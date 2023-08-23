One displaced after fire in Belmont neighborhood
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person is without a place to stay after a fire broke out in the 900 block of Rives Street.
The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire around 9:30 Tuesday night.
Crews worked quickly to put out the fire. No people or pets were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
