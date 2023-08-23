Mountain View Elementary finding success directing influx of new car drop-offs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Even with 30 to 40 additional parents driving their kids to school because of the bus shortage, the new plans to handle the influx of traffic at Mountain View Elementary held strong on the first morning of the new school year.

Mountain View was expected to have one of the largest numbers of new car drop-offs in the county.

In an attempt to take cars off the street and around the school, parents were routed around the school’s new car loop.

“We know that there is increased car queuing length in this new bus loop and parent drop off, which gives us more ability to get cars off of Avon,” said Matt Wertman with ACPS Building Services.

Wertman was one of several school staffers directing traffic on Wednesday morning.

By 7:45 am, the parking lot was packed with cars, buses, and walkers. Despite some confusion from parents, and the occasional back-up, traffic continued to flow.

As for other schools in Albemarle County, more traffic improvements are in the works.

“We know that there are some schools where that’s particularly challenging, just due to the lack of physical space that exists on our school properties. There’s only so much space to build to build roads and so it is a challenge, but it’s something we’re looking at,” Wertman said.

