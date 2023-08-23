Advertise With Us
Greene County removing signs near roadways

If you’re thinking about putting up signs in Greene County, make sure they’re not in the Virginia Department of Transportation right of way.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re thinking about putting up signs in Greene County, make sure they’re not in the Virginia Department of Transportation right of way.

Zoning officials are removing all signs within 25-to-150 feet from the road’s center line. They say they have already removed 133 signs in the past month.

“Citizens really despise sign clutter. You know, when you go to drive through a community and there’s a lot of just random signs everywhere, it is unattractive,” Jim Fryndl with the county’s Planning Department said.

Once taken out of the ground, they will hold the signs for five days before throwing them away.

You can still put up signs in Greene County that’re out of the right of way if you have permission from the property owner.

