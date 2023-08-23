Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Enjoy This Comfortable Wednesday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A delightful afternoon ahead with sunny skies, low humidity, and mild temperatures. We could see a shower overnight into Thursday. Ahead of a front, we could see a few more stray showers and storms on an otherwise hot day. Friday will be even hotter and potentially more active. Scattered chances for showers are to be expected, with a marginal risk for severe storms. Primary threats being strong damaging winds and large hail. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and comfy. Highs in the low to mid 80′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 60′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hotter, and more humid with a stray shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80′s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Few showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the low 80′s.

Monday: Much cooler with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
(STOCK)
‘Swatting’ a major issue for Virginia schools last year, report

Latest News

A pleasant afternoon before heat returns
Temperatures increase late week
You gotta love it !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Comfortable Night and Pleasant Mid-Week.
NBC29 Weather 6 PM