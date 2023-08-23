Enjoy This Comfortable Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A delightful afternoon ahead with sunny skies, low humidity, and mild temperatures. We could see a shower overnight into Thursday. Ahead of a front, we could see a few more stray showers and storms on an otherwise hot day. Friday will be even hotter and potentially more active. Scattered chances for showers are to be expected, with a marginal risk for severe storms. Primary threats being strong damaging winds and large hail. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and comfy. Highs in the low to mid 80′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 60′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hotter, and more humid with a stray shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80′s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Few showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the low 80′s.

Monday: Much cooler with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.