Charlottesville woman files defamation suit against Ulta Beauty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman is seeking justice from Ulta Beauty after claiming she was wrongfully arrested for a crime she did not commit.

In January, Rita Massie was taken from her home in handcuffs in front of all her neighbors.

Massie was charged with two counts of larceny for stealing from a business she says she has never been inside of.

“She lives a very straight life, the woman’s never been in trouble, she enjoys a tremendous reputation, and she was just shocked by what happened,” Massie’s attorney, Jeffrey Fogel said.

Massie’s lawsuit accuses Ulta Beauty of defamation and malicious prosecution.

Fogel says Massie was wrongfully arrested and accused of stealing products from the Barracks Road Shopping Center store.

“She was arrested in [her] home, taken out in handcuffs, terribly embarrassed about being taken out of her house in front of her neighbors,” Fogel said.

Massie was taken into custody and charged with larceny.

“She was arrested on a Friday, if her sister wasn’t able to post bail of $1,000, she would have been in jail for three days over the weekend for a crime she didn’t have anything to do with,” Fogel said.

Fogel says the store eventually produced a surveillance video that revealed Massie had not stolen anything.

The charges were dropped, but Fogel says that the harm was already done, and now Massie is seeking $100,000 in damages.

“People have to recognize that this is a very serious matter, and before they call the police and charge somebody with a crime, they want to make absolutely sure that that is the person,” Fogel said.

NBC29 reached to Ulta Beauty for comment but has not heard back.

