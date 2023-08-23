Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Arrest made following Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has made an arrest following a Sunday shooting on East Market Street.

HPD arrested Timothy Leach, 43, of North Carolina.

In a press release, HPD said Leach is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Leach is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

32 grants for 42 teachers serving more than 5,000 kids totaling $42,707.91 raised by the Valley...
42 teachers get grants to boost classrooms in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro
Shenandoah County applies for disaster relief due to drought conditions
Charlottesville Fire Department (FILE)
One displaced after fire in Belmont neighborhood
(FILE)
Central Virginia farms facing shortage of large animal veterinarians