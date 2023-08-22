Advertise With Us
UVA police officers volunteering at Albemarle elementary school

UVA Police Department (FILE)
UVA Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Officers with the University of Virginia Police Department are working to close the achievement gap in schools.

While tutoring students isn’t in their job description, these officers have made it their goal to help out at Greer Elementary School in Albemarle County.

“It’s been a really positive experience for us,” UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said.

“It gives the students an opportunity to see us in a different light, not at the worst time of their life, but more specifically in their daily routine of going to school,” Deputy Police Chief Bryant Hall.

Hall has been volunteering since 2021.

“Coming up, I’ve never had a lot of contact with police officers. You’d see him in uniform, but you never would have any interactions unless it was a time of distress or something,” Hall said.

“To be able to see an officer come into the school, be friendly, be there just for them is really special and it really works to change attitudes and change minds towards officers,” Charlottesville Live Enrichment Center Coordinator Sue Dootson said.

UVA Police Dept. hopes to expand to other schools in the future.

