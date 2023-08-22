Two charged in connection with shooting in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged in connection with a weekend shooting.

SCSO announced Tuesday, August 22, that deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Super Value Inn on Patriot Highway Saturday. There, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The victim was taken to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Authorities say 21-year-old Indiya Green and 22-year-old Kisean Wright were apprehended after a short chase. Green was charged with eluding. Wright was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Detectives reportedly found a firearm inside the vehicle, and believe that both the victim and the accused shooter knew each other.

Both Green and Wright are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

