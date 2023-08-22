Advertise With Us
Two charged in connection with shooting in Spotsylvania County

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Storyblocks)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged in connection with a weekend shooting.

SCSO announced Tuesday, August 22, that deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Super Value Inn on Patriot Highway Saturday. There, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The victim was taken to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Authorities say 21-year-old Indiya Green and 22-year-old Kisean Wright were apprehended after a short chase. Green was charged with eluding. Wright was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Detectives reportedly found a firearm inside the vehicle, and believe that both the victim and the accused shooter knew each other.

Both Green and Wright are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

