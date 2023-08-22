Advertise With Us
SELC files lawsuit on behalf of several environmental organizations in Virginia

Southern Environmental Law Center
Southern Environmental Law Center(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several environmental groups are challenging Governor Glenn Youngkin over his effort to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a petition in a Fairfax court on behalf of several organizations. SELC says the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board doesn’t have the authority to stop the commonwealth from participating in RGGI.

SELC says Virginia first joined RGGI in 2021, and has since seen progress in reducing and controlling air pollution from power plants, as well as helping low-income households save on energy bills.

Despite the decision to leave, Virginia is guaranteed to be a part of the initiative until the end of this year.

