Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Richmond Fire Dept. honors firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

The Richmond Fire Department is honoring one of its own after one of its firefighters died in a motorcycle crash last Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Fire Department is honoring one of its own after one of its firefighters died in a motorcycle crash last Thursday.

With his family’s permission, the department shared that Bernard Strother, Jr. died in a crash on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street on Aug. 17.

He joined the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services in January of this year.

”This is truly a difficult time and certainly a time that our hearts and minds mourn the loss of a beloved brother. We extend our condolences to his family and friends,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter in a notification to all RFD personnel. “Let each of us honor and remember the magnitude of service given so freely in contributions that Bernard made to the communities he served throughout his life.”

Firefighter Strother was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a non-commissioned officer. Before joining the RFD family, Strother served as a firefighter and EMT in Spotsylvania County, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department and King George Fire and Rescue Services, where he began as a junior fireman in high school. He also served as a deputy sheriff in Essex County.

RFD held a procession that began in Henrico and ended in Port Royal.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter
One of the main differences this year is the cover charge of five dollars for each car set to...
Sunflower Fest gearing up despite drought conditions
Micah’s Coffee opens it’s newest location in Staunton, after losing the Waynesboro location...
Micah’s Coffee opens new headquarters in Staunton
Albemarle County police (FILE)
Albemarle police welcomes families to join them at Putt Putt