Louisa County football rebuilding with young squad

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The high school football regular season kicks off Friday, August 25.

Louisa County has been central Virginia’s premier programing, winning six straight Jefferson District titles.

The Lions are in a unique position this season with a young and inexperienced team. Only two starters from last year’s district championship team are returning this season.

“The biggest thing is reps, reps, reps, practice. Teaching them how to become varsity football players,” Coach Will Patrick said. “I got 50 guys ready to play here.”

The team has to replace Landon Wilson, a four-year starter at quarterback, as well as dynamic playmakers Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter after they both transferred to Woodberry Forest.

Senior Captain Isaiah Haywood is ready for a bigger role. The receiver and defensive back is the team’s fastest and most dynamic player.

“I feel like I’ve been working my entire life to get to this point,” Isaiah said. “Now that I have this opportunity, I’m going to show what I can do.”

The Lions’ offensive line will be anchored by all-district junior, Braden McIntire.

“We’re tired of people saying we’re young and dumb. We’re ready to smack people in the mouth,” he said.

Coach Patrick is spending a lot of time with Jahiem Jackson, getting him ready to go in case the team’s starter, Caleb Brady, hasn’t recovered from a knee injury.

“I’m excited to see what these boys do,” the coach said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.