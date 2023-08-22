Late week heat busting showers and thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A summer cold front will provide a break in the high heat and humidity for a couple of days.

Northeast breezes will knock temperatures back down to more seasonable levels.

It’ll be a great start to the first day of school on Wednesday for a Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Becoming hotter and more humid Thursday and especially Friday. High temperatures Friday will be just shy of 100°!

Tracking a stronger late August cold front due into town by late Friday into Saturday from the northwest. This will be our next best chance for a shower, downpour, and thunderstorm.

Cooler temperatures and drier Sunday and next Monday.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday night: More comfortable under a clear sky. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny. Not as hot and less muggy. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.