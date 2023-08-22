Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

JABA and Rappahannock Electric Power teaching seniors how to use technology

JABA
JABA(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JABA and Rappahannock Electric Power are teaching seniors and adults with disabilities how to use technology.

The program will allow them to use internet and how to get to it.

JABA has already started to help seniors get more involved by adding computer cafes into some of the Community Senior Centers.

The Digital Senior Program allowed JABA to purchase 35 tablets for the classes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police proposing addition of license plate reading cameras to stoplights
Several environmental groups are challenging Governor Glenn Youngkin over his effort to pull...
SELC files lawsuit on behalf of several environmental organizations in Virginia
(STOCK)
Two charged in connection with shooting in Spotsylvania County
Wells Fargo Logo
Ivy Road Wells Fargo closing Nov. 1