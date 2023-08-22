JABA and Rappahannock Electric Power teaching seniors how to use technology

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JABA and Rappahannock Electric Power are teaching seniors and adults with disabilities how to use technology.

The program will allow them to use internet and how to get to it.

JABA has already started to help seniors get more involved by adding computer cafes into some of the Community Senior Centers.

The Digital Senior Program allowed JABA to purchase 35 tablets for the classes.

