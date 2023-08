CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wells Fargo is closing one of its three banks in Charlottesville.

The Ivy Road location, near Copeley Road, will be shutting its doors November 1.

Wells Fargo says it plans to close a total of 37 branches throughout the country.

