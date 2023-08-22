HVAC project completed at Burley Middle School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new HVAC is all set up at Burley Middle School, just in time for the new academic year.

The project cost around $1 million and saw the replacement of unit ventilators, as well as adding outside air systems.

“We’re improving the indoor air quality for students, which is really exciting for us and Building Services and for the people on staff,” ACPS Building Services Director Lindsay Snoddy said Tuesday, August 22.

Classes start Wednesday, Aug. 23.

