Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

HVAC project completed at Burley Middle School

Burley Middle School (FILE)
Burley Middle School (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new HVAC is all set up at Burley Middle School, just in time for the new academic year.

The project cost around $1 million and saw the replacement of unit ventilators, as well as adding outside air systems.

“We’re improving the indoor air quality for students, which is really exciting for us and Building Services and for the people on staff,” ACPS Building Services Director Lindsay Snoddy said Tuesday, August 22.

Classes start Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

(FILE)
4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
Charlottesville City Council Aug 21
Charlottesville City Council approves new employee pay structure
Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to approve a new compensation policy and pay...
Charlottesville City Council approves new employee pay structure
Southern Environmental Law Center
SELC files lawsuit on behalf of several environmental organizations in Virginia