A deserved break from the high heat and humidity
Late week muggies and storms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patchy fog this morning, will give way to partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. A backdoor cold front will track to our south later. A northeast wind will lower humidity levels throughout the day. Cool and comfortable conditions can be expected tonight. Wednesday looks outstanding, however, intense heat and humidity makes a return Friday. Showers and storms can be expected Friday and Saturday. Improving conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, not as hot, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool. Low: around 60
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & great !, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
