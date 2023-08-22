A deserved break from the high heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patchy fog this morning, will give way to partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. A backdoor cold front will track to our south later. A northeast wind will lower humidity levels throughout the day. Cool and comfortable conditions can be expected tonight. Wednesday looks outstanding, however, intense heat and humidity makes a return Friday. Showers and storms can be expected Friday and Saturday. Improving conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, not as hot, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool. Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & great !, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

