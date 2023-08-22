Comfortable Night and Pleasant Wednesday. Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances Return for Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable night and a pleasant Wednesday ahead, thanks to a nice drop off in humidity, behind the passage of a dry cool front. Enjoy, as this will be short lived. Turning quickly more humid and hotter for the late week.

Currently, a few stray showers or storm may impact parts of the area on Thursday. Very hot Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Coupled with the humidity, real feel temperatures 100-105. Some scattered showers and storms to develop, ahead of the next stronger cold front. Possible strong to severe storms Friday. Not as hot Saturday, with still some scattered showers and storms. Much more comfortable and pleasant by Sunday. Cooler trend into much of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Isolated showers/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Humid, Hotter. Partly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index 100-105. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid, not as hot. Few showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid, nice. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the cooler 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers. Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.