Charlottesville City Council approves new employee pay structure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to approve a new compensation policy and pay structure.

“For the residents that are watching this or read about it tomorrow, it’s not only because it - in my view - is the right thing to do for the people that work for the city, but I really think you get what you pay for,” Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

There are 25 new pay grades which range between roughly $16 and $118 per hour.

“We want to take out that mystery in the process. There’s a solid definition of market based pay plans and the importance of having an internally equitable and externally competitive plan, being fiscally responsible, wanting to attract diverse, inclusive, equitable, talented and retain our employees,” said Mary Ann Hardie with Charlottesville Human Resources.

City Manager Sam Sanders estimated it will cost at least ten million dollars to implement this.

“This is going to be very expensive. That is part of the gut check that we’ve had to have at the table at looking at how far behind we have fallen and trying to do right by the employees,” Sanders said.

Pinkston says the change will affect more than just those who work for the city.

“To be able to recruit and retain the best I think this is an important part of that and that our citizens who are very much wanting the best out of us. Hopefully they’ll see the connection here,” Pinkston said.

