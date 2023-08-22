4 school bus drivers no longer with Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Four bus drivers are no longer working for Albemarle County Public Schools, making the ongoing shortage even worse.
ACPS acknowledged Tuesday, August 22, that it lost those drivers last week. Officials did not specify the reason for those drivers leaving.
The county says it currently has 124 bus drivers, 14 fewer than it had last school year.
“The designs of the route is based upon the needs of the students. Please, let me be clear, we need drivers, so we’re not trying to get rid of them,” ACPS Transportation Director Charmane White said.
Students go back to school Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The school district says it has applicants right now for drivers, and that 90% of students who applied for buses are on a route.
Families were notified two weeks ago that roughly 900 county students would not be able to ride the bus due to the shortage of drivers.
