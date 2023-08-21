Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Sunflower Fest gearing up despite drought conditions

One of the main differences this year is the cover charge of five dollars for each car set to...
One of the main differences this year is the cover charge of five dollars for each car set to provide for the existing substance misuse programs.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County is gearing up for its fourth annual sunflower fest. According to its alliance for community action, at least 30 vendors are ready for another year of festivities.

The drought conditions are affecting the area, but organizers are confident that sunflowers will survive because of their resilience.

“There’s a lot of heads on the sunflowers, a lot of buds. We expect them to pop open, we just expect to be a little shorter than in years past. When we check the fields, we check them a couple of times a week. We’re excited — we’re looking forward to September 2,” Page County Alliance for Community Action Program Director Megan Gordon said.

Gardeners in the Valley confirmed that intense heat helps ripen sunflowers to their full beauty.

One of the main differences in the event this year is the cover charge of five dollars for each car set to provide for the existing substance misuse programs.

Attendees are still able to pick as many sunflowers as they want, and organizers are asking for any and all possible donations once in the field.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
Police on Michie Drive
Charlottesville police investigate ‘swatting’ on Michie Drive

Latest News

Firefighter Bernard Strother, Jr.
Richmond Fire Dept. honors firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
Family and loved ones rallied outside of Henrico's courthouse Tuesday demanding justice for...
Grieving family wants more charges in chain-reaction crash that killed daughter
Micah’s Coffee opens it’s newest location in Staunton, after losing the Waynesboro location...
Micah’s Coffee opens new headquarters in Staunton
Albemarle County police (FILE)
Albemarle police welcomes families to join them at Putt Putt