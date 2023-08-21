Not As Hot Tuesday. More Temperature Swings this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperature Swings ahead this week! Not as hot Tuesday, behind the passage of a Summer cool front. Winds out of the northeast will keep highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 80s. A very nice Wednesday with low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The late week will see a quick return of the hot temperatures and more humid conditions. Currently, a stray storm may impact areas west of the Blue Ridge on Thursday. Hot and humid Friday with scattered showers and storms. Possible strong to severe. Some moisture from former tropical system Hilary may provide the next cold front some extra rain. Not as hot Saturday, with still some scattered showers and storms. Much more comfortable and pleasant by Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the 80s. Light northeast breeze. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Pleasant. highs in the low to mid 80s for back-to-school day for many. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hot and more humid. Stray storm - West. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hotter, humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and night. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm risk. Not as hot, still humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Nice. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Nice. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s.

