Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Less hot mid-week

Weekend cold front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming hotter and a little more humid this Monday afternoon under a hazy sky.

Some smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada will dull the sky and cause moderate air quality conditions.

Not as hot Tuesday and cooler Wednesday. A cold front will arrive from the northeast bringing lower temperatures.

Turning hotter again by especially Friday!

A summer cold front arrives by the end of the week and the start of the weekend. That is our next best chance for any shower and a thunderstorm.

Some moisture from former tropical system Hilary may give the front some extra rain.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, not as hot, highs in the lower 80s for back-to-school day for many. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hotter. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows lower 70s. Isolated shower and thunderstorm.

Saturday: Partly sunny and muggy with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Hot today, cooler tomorrow
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Hot Start to the Week
Hot Monday
Hot start to the week