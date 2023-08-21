Less hot mid-week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming hotter and a little more humid this Monday afternoon under a hazy sky.

Some smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada will dull the sky and cause moderate air quality conditions.

Not as hot Tuesday and cooler Wednesday. A cold front will arrive from the northeast bringing lower temperatures.

Turning hotter again by especially Friday!

A summer cold front arrives by the end of the week and the start of the weekend. That is our next best chance for any shower and a thunderstorm.

Some moisture from former tropical system Hilary may give the front some extra rain.

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s.

Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, not as hot, highs in the lower 80s for back-to-school day for many. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hotter. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows lower 70s. Isolated shower and thunderstorm.

Saturday: Partly sunny and muggy with a mainly afternoon and evening scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

