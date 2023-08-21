Hot today, cooler tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s another great start to our day. We’ll see hazy sunshine, due to smoke from ongoing Canadian wild fires. Temperatures will once again warm into the 90s. However, a backdoor cold front will move through the region tonight. Conditions will cool to more seasonal levels Tuesday. Our next chance for showers and storms will be Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sun, & ho, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: around 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.