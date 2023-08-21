CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very hot start to the week with highs nearing 100. We will see a break into the middle of the week with daytime highs in the mid 80′s. Aside from heat an increase in smoke and haze from wildfires will be a concern. Towards the weekend, get ready for the first round of rain in nearly two weeks. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the 60′s.

Monday: Very hot. Highs in the upper 90′s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Humid but sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low and mid 80′s. Lows in the mid and upper 60′s.

Friday: Hot and sunny. Highs in the low 90′s.

Saturday: Showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 80.

