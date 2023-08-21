Crews start work on the Waynesboro Southern Corridor

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Construction is underway for a new road in Waynesboro.

Crews got to work Monday, August 21, on the Waynesboro Southern Corridor, a 1.6-mile road running parallel to Interstate 64 exit 94 and 96.

The roadway will have three main parts: Starting at the end of Shenandoah Village Drive, connecting on Lyndhurst Road, and ending off South Delphine Avenue.

“That could ultimately provide 500 jobs and millions of dollars’ worth of investment in the years to come once that road is completed,” Greg Hitchin with the Waynesboro Office of Economic Development said.

Hitchin says the biggest piece of the project is the 170 acres off of Delphine Rd. that’ll be used for a new industrial park.

“That is significant for the long term, industrial growth of the city,” he said.

The other priority of the corridor is improving traffic flow.

“By spreading some of this out, we’ll be able to have access from exit to 94 and 96, which will improve access not only to the new industrial park, but a lot of the existing commercial industrial properties on Shenandoah Village Drive,” Ken Slack with VDOT said.

Landmarks near where the new corridor will come through include DuPont Community Credit Union, Oak Hill United Methodist Church, and the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

The new roadway is expected to be completed by September 2025.

“This project has been a priority for the City of Waynesboro for many years, so it’s nice to see it finally going to construction,” Slack said.

VDOT believes this $10 million project should get done with minimal impact on existing traffic.

