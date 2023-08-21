Advertise With Us
Christopher Jones waives preliminary hearing

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of shooting five University of Virginia students, killing three, appeared in Albemarle General District Court Monday, August 21.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder and multiple gun-related charges in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on UVA Grounds last year.

Authorities believe Jones fired a gun inside a chartered bus along Culbreth Road late Sunday, November 13. He allegedly fired more shots outside of the bus before fleeing the area. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed, while Mike Hollins and an unidentified fifth person were wounded.

Jones was arrested the next day.

Monday, he waived his preliminary hearing. It’ll now go to the grand jury, which will take up all 10 counts when it meets in October.

